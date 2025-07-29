68-year-old man mauled to death by stray dogs in Bengaluru; 15 dogs captured

BENGALURU: In a shocking incident, a 68-year-old man was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs at Telecom Layout in Kodigehalli around 3 am on Monday.
Following the attack, officials from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Animal Husbandry Department rounded up 15 stray dogs from the area. The dogs have been taken to a facility in Yelahanka for observation.
According to Dr Manohar, Assistant Director of the BBMP Animal Husbandry Department (Yelahanka Zone), the victim was reportedly mentally unstable and known to venture out at odd hours.
“He was wrapped in a blanket and roaming the streets early in the morning. The dogs, likely startled or confused by his appearance, attacked him and bit him repeatedly on his hands and other parts of his body. He was taken to Yelahanka Government Hospital, where he was declared dead. Preliminary findings suggest he died of shock. His body has been sent to a private hospital in Sanjay Nagar for post-mortem. Based on the report, a compensation of ₹1 lakh will be provided to his family, as per BBMP norms,” said Dr Manohar.
The incident has left residents of the area in a state of fear, with disturbing images of the victim’s injuries circulating locally. Some residents have requested that the stray dogs be relocated. However, officials explained that under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules and other regulations, stray dogs cannot be relocated, as doing so could lead to territorial aggression and potentially more attacks.