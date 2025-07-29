68-year-old man mauled to death by stray dogs in Bengaluru; 15 dogs captured

BENGALURU: In a shocking incident, a 68-year-old man was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs at Telecom Layout in Kodigehalli around 3 am on Monday.

Following the attack, officials from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Animal Husbandry Department rounded up 15 stray dogs from the area. The dogs have been taken to a facility in Yelahanka for observation.

According to Dr Manohar, Assistant Director of the BBMP Animal Husbandry Department (Yelahanka Zone), the victim was reportedly mentally unstable and known to venture out at odd hours.