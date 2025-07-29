BBMP’s transition into GBA to face challenges of infrastructure, staff crunch

BENGALURU: The state government will face a big challenge in its plan to split the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into five corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). Each corporation can have up to 150 wards with 150 councillors and will need a council hall to accommodate them along with officials, with not less than 50 office rooms and the required staff across its various departments.

Pointing out that the government will have huge infrastructure challenges to run the five corporations, former leader of opposition in BBMP and BJP leader NR Ramesh said, “If we assume that there will be around 100 wards in each corporation, there will be 100 councillors and around 10 nominated councillors. Every month, there should be a council meeting, which will be attended by councillors, MLAs, MPs, BBMP officials and representatives from BWSSB, Bescom etc. We need council halls that can accommodate over 150 people.”

Except the council hall at the BBMP head office, there are no such big halls anywhere under BBMP, he said.

“Each corporation will have over 15 departments, like the revenue, lakes, road infrastructure, health, etc and each needs an office room. Not less than 50 office rooms are needed. Nearly 2-acre land is needed. Finding a location in outer BBMP zones may be easy, but in core Bengaluru it is difficult. The government will need nearly three years to build it.”