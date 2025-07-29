Cut to future: Film industry on AI and its potential impact

Responding to a reporter’s question, a woman wittily offers life advice: “Block him and sleep early. He may be temporary, but the dark circles are forever.” In another viral moment, two students take a jab at Isaac Newton, ‘blaming’ him for discovering gravity and thus indirectly sending them to school to study it. Welcome to the bizarre and oddly relatable world of AI (artificial intelligence) generated content that’s flooding social media!

Theatres have also become new witnesses to the shift, with the first of the lot being Love You, Kannada’s first AI-generated film, also claiming to be the world’s first, which released recently. A total of `10 lakh was spent for the film, bankrolled and helmed by Narasimha Murthy.

Though the romantic drama went on to garner mixed responses, it was praised for the unconventional effort.

In an age when videos can be created without ever stepping onto a set and AI has begun to seep into every layer of production, the film industry finds itself at a crossroads. It is confronting a new creative frontier, where opportunity and unease go hand in hand.