DPR for Tunnel Road project in Bengaluru has left out bus lanes: MP PC Mohan

BENGALURU: The final Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed Tunnel Road project in Bengaluru has come under sharp criticism after it emerged that dedicated bus lanes, included in the draft version, have been dropped.

Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan on Monday called the move a clear example of infrastructure being designed for the privileged, sidelining the needs of the common Bengalurean.

“Tunnel Road final DPR quietly drops bus lanes, once again making it clear that the tunnel is only for those rich people who can afford Rs 660 toll, not for the common man. On one hand, they talk of free bus rides; on the other, they erase bus infrastructure itself,” Mohan said.

He questioned the affordability of the project for regular commuters. “How many Bengalureans can actually afford Rs 660 a day? That’s nearly Rs 20,000 a month just to use this tunnel. This is not public infrastructure but a private expressway for the privileged, funded by taxpayers. It is a discriminatory, exclusionary, and anti–public transport move,” he added.

Independent urban mobility expert Satya Arikutharam pointed out that while the draft DPR included a dedicated emergency and bus lane, the final version mentions only an emergency lane. Speaking to TNIE, he said, “It is a sign of zero accountability and lack of institutional oversight that allows the BBMP to persist with its unscientific car-only Tunnel Road idea. Reading the final DPR, it is a clear case of a bad option made even worse.”

Citing examples, he noted discrepancies in the traffic projections. “For instance, the DPR claims that more car users will opt for the tunnel after tolls are imposed. These incredulous results make the DPR unreliable. I urge the government to drop the Tunnel Road plans and instead commit fully to completing the metro and suburban rail network,” Satya said.