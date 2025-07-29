Fashion Armours : The rising trend of arm cuffs in Bengaluru

With their versatility, people’s demand for unique accessories is what holds arm cuffs firm in the industry. According to the Bohemian store, a brand that focuses on arm cuffs in pure brass elements and bohemian style, the market in the city is currently leaning towards sustainable materials and mixed metal finishes, reflecting a blend of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary aesthetics. “Consumers gravitate towards pieces that tell a story, like a snake which reflects power and mandala motifs which reflect balance in life,” says Ishani Sarkar, founder of the brand. Whereas, Summer Sands’ brand co-founder, Krithika Venkatesh, emphasises how consumers in Bengaluru are shifting towards unique, statement-making pieces that reflect their individuality. “Instead of following mainstream trends, they’re curating personal styles by mixing and matching accessories,” she says. Suha Farheen, co-founder of Summer Sands, notes that accessories are no longer just purchases - they’re meaningful expressions of individuality.

Vishnupriya also notes how this particular fashion statement is slowly leveraging Bengaluru’s fashion statement, saying, “Now, maybe one out of 100 people I see is styling them, but I’m glad to see that it’s growing.” She further notes that the uniqueness of arm cuffs, worn on the upper arm, makes them less common and more attention-grabbing. Jai attributes the trend’s growth to maximalism’s resurgence in fashion, which encourages people to embrace statement pieces.