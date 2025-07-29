Fashion Armours : The rising trend of arm cuffs in Bengaluru

In the ever-evolving fashion world, arm cuffs, the late ’90s favourite jewellery, are the new entry – back with a modern twist, making a bold statement. From Kylie Jenner to Bhumi Pednekar, many celebrities have already made it a part of their style statement. As accessories like waist chains, ear cuffs, body chains, and varieties of anklets continue to rule, arm cuffs are something Bengalureans find hard to ignore. From chunky and dramatic pieces to minimalist and classic ones, the options are many for anyone to try.
For fashion influencer Shivani Jai, arm cuffs are all about adding a touch of reality and expressiveness to an outfit. “I’ve always gravitated toward pieces that feel regal and expressive -– and arm cuffs instantly add that extra something to any look,” she says. Her favourite piece is a spiral coil arm cuff, which she describes as “dramatic, goddess-like.” Jai’s collection includes bold and extra pieces made from mixed metals, crystals, and custom-made designs with gemstones.
Another fashion influencer, Vishnupriya, also echoes Jai’s statement, saying that arm cuffs are an attention-grabbing accessory that can instantly elevate an outfit. “I was inspired by their ability to make a statement with minimal to no effort,” she says. Her collection includes unique pieces sourced from Thailand, featuring gold-coloured wires and intricate designs.
With their versatility, people’s demand for unique accessories is what holds arm cuffs firm in the industry. According to the Bohemian store, a brand that focuses on arm cuffs in pure brass elements and bohemian style, the market in the city is currently leaning towards sustainable materials and mixed metal finishes, reflecting a blend of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary aesthetics. “Consumers gravitate towards pieces that tell a story, like a snake which reflects power and mandala motifs which reflect balance in life,” says Ishani Sarkar, founder of the brand. Whereas, Summer Sands’ brand co-founder, Krithika Venkatesh, emphasises how consumers in Bengaluru are shifting towards unique, statement-making pieces that reflect their individuality. “Instead of following mainstream trends, they’re curating personal styles by mixing and matching accessories,” she says. Suha Farheen, co-founder of Summer Sands, notes that accessories are no longer just purchases - they’re meaningful expressions of individuality.
Vishnupriya also notes how this particular fashion statement is slowly leveraging Bengaluru’s fashion statement, saying, “Now, maybe one out of 100 people I see is styling them, but I’m glad to see that it’s growing.” She further notes that the uniqueness of arm cuffs, worn on the upper arm, makes them less common and more attention-grabbing. Jai attributes the trend’s growth to maximalism’s resurgence in fashion, which encourages people to embrace statement pieces.
Jai advises starting with what feels comfortable but intentional. “Pair one with a flowy maxi dress or a 2000s-style layered look with a shawl,” she suggests.
Vishnupriya recommends picking minimalistic designs and keeping other accessories minimal while wearing an arm cuff. “Pick minimalistic designs, work it around and see how it fits into your wardrobe and style,” she adds.