Bannerghatta road should have model footpath: BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao on Tuesday instructed officials to take steps to construct a model footpath on the Bannerghatta Main Road.

He was speaking while inspecting the pavement, potholes, cleanliness and other issues at Dairy Circle on Bannerghatta Main Road in South Zone. “The Metro Pink Line is coming on Bannerghatta Main Road. The footpaths on this route should be constructed on the same pattern and made into a model footpath. Slabs and curb stones should be repaired and the height of footpaths should be made uniform,” he instructed officials. “Proper construction of footpaths will increase the number of people using public transport. Therefore, clear the encroachments on footpaths,” he said. Noting that there are no bus shelters on the main road, he instructed officials to construct them and set up bus stops where the road is wide.

Irked at dumping of garbage, he told officials to take action to prevent littering on roadsides. “There should be strict punishment for littering,” he said.