Bengali migrant workers in Whitefield claim harassment by cops, some flee out of fear

BENGALURU: With Bengali migrant workers in Gurugram being detained or fleeing out of fear, the atmosphere in Whitefield – an area known for its Bengali migrant settlements – grows tense by the day. With events happening near the nation’s capital being made public over the internet, Bengali migrants in Bengaluru -- many of whose friends or relatives had been working in Gurugram -- find little hope in carrying on with their livelihoods. The situation is worsened by sporadic, yet similar incidents. From reports of alleged extortion by the police to being accused of being Bangladeshi, the Bengali tongue has slowly become a signpost of persecution.

“It is like fighting crocodiles while standing knee-deep in water,” said Rehman (name changed), a native of Murshidabad in West Bengal who moved to the city more than a decade ago, and finds himself in a different land, struggling against forces that are far from native. Rehman, who runs a small mobile repair and photocopy shop and ferries schoolchildren, was allegedly threatened by Varthur Police Station officers, when he refused to pay the monthly bribe collected from every petty shop in the neighbourhood; the amount ranges from Rs 300 to Rs 3,000-4,000.

Since then, officers have allegedly barged into his home around midnight, taken his younger brother (aged 21), an engineering student, on charges of falsification of police verification documents, and threatened to falsely implicate him in other cases if he did not pay them Rs 75,000. Rehman, who fears for his family’s livelihood in Bangaluru, has allegedly had to part with his hard-earned money to release his brother. He filed a complaint with the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission on Tuesday.