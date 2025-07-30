I question my intentions when I’m writing: Aiyyo Shraddha

The world of comedy is often a space where laughter knows no boundaries, and people from all walks of life join in to share a moment of elation.

Shraddha Jain, popularly known as ‘Aiyyo Shraddha’, is one such standup comedian who does just that – creating a space that transcends cultures, ages and backgrounds, bound by the power of humour.

Now touring around the nation with her latest Aiyyo So Mini Things!, Jain is set to bring her humour to the city, where she performed her first show. “Bengalureans were my first audience and Bengaluru is my karmabhoomi – it gave me the opportunity to perform, “ she says, adding, “My first stint as a performer was as a radio jockey because I could speak Kannada. I learned to speak Kannada only when I was doing my engineering here. So I feel, if not for Kannada, if not for Bengaluru, I probably would have been struggling in this space right now.”

Jain loved the anonymity of being a voice on the radio. “People would imagine me in their own way, which was beautiful,” she shares. However, with the shift to social media, she was compelled to establish her online presence, marking the beginning of her journey as ‘Aiyyo Shraddha’, a name that was born when she decided to break the image everyone had of her.

Her upcoming show is deeply rooted in her personal experiences and observations, and touches topics including politics, religion, and society, of course with a lot of humour.

Jain approaches these subjects with sensitivity and wit, aiming to make her audience laugh while also prompting them to think. “I question my intentions when I’m writing,” she explains, adding, “I want to make people laugh, but I also want to make them think. It’s a delicate balance, but it’s one that I enjoy navigating.”

For Jain, experiencing life and going about it is an important part of her writing process. “I don’t sit down to write; I let life happen, and then I reflect on it. Because if you sit down to write, there could be a little bit of pretence that can creep in, that could be a little bit of acting that can creep in. It’s not 100 per cent honest, because you are also in a hurry to complete things. When you’re not in a hurry, you let it flow like a river and take natural turns,” she explains.

What keeps her going? Her connection with the audience. “I’ve had audience members come up to me and say that they were nervous before the show, but I made them feel proud,” she shares, adding, “That’s a beautiful feeling, knowing that I’ve connected with someone on a deeper level.”

In a world that often seems divided, she believes that comedy can be a powerful tool for unity. “I want to remind people that our biggest superpower is to love each other,” she says. “If I can bring joy to someone’s life, even if it’s just for a few minutes, that’s all the motivation I need,” Jain signs off.

(Catch Shraddha Jain live at Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan, Millers Road, on Aug 2; at MLR Convention Centre, Whitefield, on Aug 3 and at Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte, on Aug 9; all shows starting at 4pm. For details, visit bookmyshow.com)