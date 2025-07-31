70-km roads to be built along SWDs in Bengaluru's RR Nagar

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao directed officials to initiate steps for road construction in the buffer zone of stormwater drains (SWD) near the Hosakerehalli Kodi Road in RR Nagar zone.

During an on-site inspection, he said land acquisition, if necessary, should be done through the Transferable Development Rights (TDR). He also inspected the adjoining crossroads near Kodi Road in Hosakerehalli and instructed that repair works be undertaken to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

BS Prahallad, Technical Director of Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-SMILE), said, “To reduce traffic congestion in the city, an ambitious project has been initiated to develop 300 km of roads along the SWD buffer zones under the ‘Sanchara Yukta’ programme. Of this, 70 km of roads are planned within RR Nagar zone. Developing roads in the buffer zone will improve connectivity to several areas.”