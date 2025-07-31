Nobel laureates praise Karnataka’s efforts to become quantum leader

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s efforts to become a leader in quantum technology received praise from Nobel laureates during a high-level meeting with state officials on Wednesday. The interaction was held ahead of the Quantum India Bengaluru Summit, scheduled for July 31 and August 1.

Physicists and Nobel Prize winners Prof Duncan Haldane and Prof David Gross met Science and Technology Minister NS Boseraju, along with senior officials from various departments, including IT/BT, Higher Education and Science and Technology.

The Nobel laureates said quantum technology has the potential to revolutionise multiple sectors in the future and opens up possibilities for students and researchers. They also welcomed the state’s decision to organise the country’s first summit in Bengaluru and said such initiatives would help position India on the global quantum map. They highlighted that the United Nations has declared 2025 as the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology, making Karnataka’s push timely.

Minister Boseraju said the state government is taking steps to make Karnataka a global hub for quantum innovation. “We have taken the initiative to develop the necessary framework to make Karnataka the quantum capital. A roadmap has already been prepared,” he said.