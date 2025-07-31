Woman misfires friend’s licensed gun in Bengaluru, now in hospital

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old woman is battling for life after she sustained a bullet injury in a suspected misfiring incident from her friend’s licensed pistol. The victim is Rachel.

Hennur police have registered a case against her friend Nikhil Narayanswamy under different sections of the Arms Act, and BNS who looks after his father’s printing press business. Narayanswamy is facing criminal charges for not taking care of his licensed revolver by keeping it in safe custody. Rachel, a resident of Cox Town, had gone to Nikhil’s house near Horamavu on Monday and started looking at the pistol and misfired it when he had gone to the washroom. Nikhil rushed out from toilet and saw Rachel lying in a pool of blood. He shifted her to a nearby private hospital. One of her kidneys is badly injured.

Firearms should be kept in safe custody, especially away from children and unauthorised people. He must have ensured that his weapon was not misused. The complaint was filed by the victim’s sister. We are yet to record the statements of the victim. As of now, no foul play is suspected”, said an officer.