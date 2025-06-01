Fresh Covid-19 guidelines issued for schools as cases rise in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The state health department has issued new guidelines for schools reopening after the summer vacation, in light of the current COVID-19 situation.
Parents have been advised not to send children to school if they show symptoms such as fever, cough, or cold. Children should return only after recovery. If a student displays symptoms while at school, parents must be informed immediately, and the child sent home.
Schools have been instructed to maintain cleanliness and strictly follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. If any staff members exhibit symptoms, precautionary measures must be taken, according to the new guidelines issued by the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, Shivakumar. Measures such as hand hygiene, cough etiquette, and adherence to COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) have also been strongly recommended.
Man dies after testing positive for Covid-19, 4th death in state
Bengaluru: A 63-year-old man from Bengaluru Urban has succumbed to COVID-19, taking the total number of COVID-related deaths in the state to four. According to the health department, the deceased was an elderly male undergoing post-operative chemotherapy for squamous cell carcinoma of the buccal mucosa.
He was admitted to a private hospital on May 21 with complaints of generalised weakness. Medical records indicate that he also had pulmonary tuberculosis as a co-morbidity. He died on May 29. The cause of death has been attributed to sagittal sinus and internal jugular vein thrombosis, cancer cachexia, and incidental COVID-19 positivity. The patient was fully vaccinated against COVID-19.