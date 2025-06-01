Fresh Covid-19 guidelines issued for schools as cases rise in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The state health department has issued new guidelines for schools reopening after the summer vacation, in light of the current COVID-19 situation.

Parents have been advised not to send children to school if they show symptoms such as fever, cough, or cold. Children should return only after recovery. If a student displays symptoms while at school, parents must be informed immediately, and the child sent home.

Schools have been instructed to maintain cleanliness and strictly follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. If any staff members exhibit symptoms, precautionary measures must be taken, according to the new guidelines issued by the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, Shivakumar. Measures such as hand hygiene, cough etiquette, and adherence to COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) have also been strongly recommended.