Lokayukta police raid seven officials, unearth assets worth Rs 24.47 crore in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Lokayukta police have raided seven government officials in different parts of the state and unearthed assets worth Rs 24.47 crore disproportionate to their known sources of income.

A superintendent engineer in Ballari was found owning 31 sites worth Rs 5.71 crore. A first division assistant in Bagalkot was found having assets worth Rs 2.93 crore.

The Lokayukta police raided 33 places belonging to the seven officials in Belagavi, Bagalkot, Ballari, Davanagere, Udupi, Gadag and Dharwad.

In Belagavi, Siddalingappa Ningappa Banasi, district manager, D Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation Limited, was found possessing assets worth Rs 1.48 crore. They included immovable assets comprising 4 sites and 1 house valued at Rs 1.02 crore and movable assets valued at Rs 45.42 lakh, which included ornaments worth Rs 34.64 lakh.

Shrishail Subhash Tatrani, first division assistant, local audit office, Bagalkot district, was found owning assets worth Rs 2.93 crore. They included immovable assets valued at Rs 2.27 crore comprising 3 sites, 6 houses, 6 acres and 38 guntas agricultural land and movable assets valued at Rs 66.61 lakh, including vehicles valued at Rs 45.60 lakh and ornaments worth Rs 21.01 lakh.

Amin Muktar, superintendent engineer, Public Works Department, Ballari, was found owning assets worth Rs 7.32 crore. They included immovable assets valued at Rs 5.71 crore comprising 31 sites, 2 houses, 5 acres and 30 guntas of agricultural land and movable assets valued at Rs 1.61 crore, including Rs 25.49 lakh cash, and ornaments worth Rs 79 lakh.