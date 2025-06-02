A Starry Ascent: Meet the first Indian chef to helm a three Michelin Star restaurant

Your cuisine has always blended storytelling and innovation. How has that evolved to lead you here?

In the beginning, our focus was to share stories of ingredients, landscapes, and local traditions – translated onto a plate. Progressive Indian cuisine, for me, has always meant evolution rather than reinvention. Over time, our storytelling has become more layered and purposeful. The technique is more sophisticated, and the narratives are more emotionally resonant. We constantly challenge ourselves to elevate, to remain honest and expressive. The heart, however, remains unchanged: a profound respect for Indian cuisine and its rightful place on the world’s most revered tables.



How do you maintain a balance between tradition and innovation?

It begins with reverence. When you respect your roots, innovation becomes a natural progression rather than a disruption. At Trèsind Studio, we reinterpret rather than replace. A street food dish may appear as a delicate tasting course; a forgotten spice may be brought back into prominence. Our innovation stems from a place of authenticity – not rebellion. That’s the essence of our philosophy: to celebrate tradition while dreaming with courage.



What message would you offer to aspiring Indian chefs around the world?

Embrace your heritage – it is your greatest strength. For years, we sought validation from abroad. But today, Indian cuisine is being recognised for the richness we’ve always known it to possess. To the next generation: be proud, but be curious. Challenge norms, explore fearlessly, and remain rooted. Let your food reflect who you are. When your voice is genuine, the recognition will come. This moment isn’t just ours – it’s a collective victory for every Indian chef daring to reimagine our culinary legacy.



How has Dubai influenced your journey and Trèsind Studio’s rise?

Dubai has been both our canvas and our catalyst. Its cosmopolitan spirit gave us the freedom to be bold, to innovate, and to cook for a global audience daily. This diversity constantly sharpens our approach and broadens our vision. The city’s openness to new ideas, and its respect for cultural storytelling, made it the perfect home for Trèsind Studio. Our concept simply could not have taken shape anywhere else.



Finally, what’s next for you and Trèsind Studio after this landmark recognition?

While this is a moment to celebrate, our focus is on the road ahead. The challenge now is to raise the bar further – to delve deeper into emotion, refinement, and discovery. There are still untold stories across India’s culinary landscape – forgotten techniques, regional gems, unexplored ingredients. Trèsind Studio will remain our creative core, but we’re also considering how to share this philosophy more widely – through new cities, new ideas, and new platforms. Whatever we do next, it will remain rooted in our purpose: to honour Indian cuisine with authenticity, precision, and heart.