BMTC driver suspended after attempt to run over woman

BENGALURU: A Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus driver has been suspended after he allegedly attempted to run over a woman who was arguing with him following a collision. The incident took place near the Cubbon Park police station on the evening of May 23.

According to a press release issued by BMTC, the driver, Prashanth, has been placed under suspension pending a departmental inquiry. A BMTC bus (KA 57 F 2046) operating on the JJ Nagar–Nagavara route was involved in a minor collision. The rear right side of the bus came into contact with the front portion of a car approaching from behind near the Cubbon Park police station on May 23, around 5.40 pm.

Following the collision, the woman driver blocked the BMTC bus at a signal and confronted the driver. Prashanth allegedly attempted to move the vehicle forward while the woman was still standing in front of it, the press release stated.

A complaint regarding the incident has been registered at the Cubbon Park traffic police station.