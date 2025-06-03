Bengaluru lads shine in JEE, five secure top rankings

BENGALURU: Students from Bengaluru once again made a mark in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025, with several candidates securing top ranks under the All India Rank (AIR) 100. The results were announced on Monday.
Topping the charts is Daksh Tayaliya, a student of Vedantu Online Program, who secured an AIR of 15. He also scored a perfect 120 out of 120 in Mathematics.
Daksh, who had earlier secured 99.99 percentile in JEE Main (Session 1), is a regular participant in Olympiads. He represented India in the Astronomy Olympiad held in Brazil, where he bagged a gold medal, and was also selected for the National Math Olympiad.
Other top rankers include Kushagra Gupta (AIR 49), Hrishikesh L (AIR 79) Chaitanya Parmasivam (AIR 88) and Prakhar Singh (AIR 92).
Kushagra of Narayana Educational Institutions had secured 100 percentile in JEE Main 2025, becoming the state topper. He was among 24 students across India to achieve this score in Session 2 of Paper 1 (BE/BTech).