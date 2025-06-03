Bengaluru lads shine in JEE, five secure top rankings

BENGALURU: Students from Bengaluru once again made a mark in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025, with several candidates securing top ranks under the All India Rank (AIR) 100. The results were announced on Monday.

Topping the charts is Daksh Tayaliya, a student of Vedantu Online Program, who secured an AIR of 15. He also scored a perfect 120 out of 120 in Mathematics.