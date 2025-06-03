Climate clubs in schools, colleges to act as green vanguard

BENGALURU: To create awareness of the environment, green energy, cleanliness, water conservation and quality air among the children, ‘Climate Action Clubs’ will be set up in schools and colleges, said Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Addressing the media on Monday, he said, “Ahead of World Environment Day, to keep Bengaluru green and clean, the clubs will be set up. Each club will have one teacher and at least 25 students.”

Shivakumar who is also the Bengaluru Development Minister said that necessary badges and certificates for the club members would be provided by the government. Mentioning the three cities Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru which are involved in the climate action plan he said, “As part of this, we have launched new projects. There are 6,000 schools in the Greater Bengaluru area, of which 4,500 are private and 1,500 are government schools. All these schools have been requested to participate in this project.”