Gang chases, hacks man to death in Koppal bakery

KOPPAL: A shocking murder took place in the town of Tavargera in Kushtagi taluk of Koppal district on Saturday. A gang chased down and brutally killed a man identified as Chennappa Narinal (35).
According to the police, in a desperate attempt to escape from the attackers, Chennappa ran into a bakery. However, the gang followed him inside and launched a deadly assault using lethal weapons and iron rods. The gruesome attack was captured on the bakery’s CCTV cameras.
Police sources said property dispute between two families dating back to two decades has led to the murder.
The accused have been identified Ravi Narinal (27), Pradeep Narinal (30), Manjunath Narinal (28), Nagaraj Narinal (33), Manjunath (34), Gotham Narinal (22) and Pramod Narinal (33). Of the the seven, two were arrested by the police. Two of the accused had recently posted on their social media status that a murder would take place in Tavargera soon. The gang was led by Ravi Narinal.
One of the family members alleged that, a week ago, despite bringing the social media status issue to the notice of the police department, Tavargera police did not pay heed. The family is now planning to lodge a complaint with the Human Rights Commission.
The bakery staff fled the scene in panic on witnessing the horrific attack. The visuals from the CCTV footage have left residents of Koppal in shock and disbelief. The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of the Tavargera Police Station.