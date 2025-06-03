Gang chases, hacks man to death in Koppal bakery

KOPPAL: A shocking murder took place in the town of Tavargera in Kushtagi taluk of Koppal district on Saturday. A gang chased down and brutally killed a man identified as Chennappa Narinal (35).

According to the police, in a desperate attempt to escape from the attackers, Chennappa ran into a bakery. However, the gang followed him inside and launched a deadly assault using lethal weapons and iron rods. The gruesome attack was captured on the bakery’s CCTV cameras.

Police sources said property dispute between two families dating back to two decades has led to the murder.