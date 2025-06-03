Kannada is ancient, living language, says Banu

Deepa Bhasthi, who won the accolades for the translation of the Kannada work into English, told reporters, “This is a silly argument, any language for that matter does not get its status from how ancient the language is, and such debates are meaningless and unnecessary because all languages are important, and every language has its own status.”

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said, “Literature has the power to unify and it should be a tool to bring society together rather than divide it. Banu Mushtaq has elevated the global recognition of Kannada literature. Her achievement is a matter of pride for the entire Kannada speaking world.”

The CM said the state government will fund the translation of renowned Kannada literary works into English to promote the state’s literary heritage. He also declared Rs 10 lakh each for Banu and Deepa Bhasthi in recognition of their contributions to literature.