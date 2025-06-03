Kannada is ancient, living language, says Banu

BENGALURU: Amid the ongoing debate over languages, author Banu Mushtaq, who won the International Booker Prize for her short story collection ‘Heart Lamp’, said, “Kannada is an ancient, organically evolving and living language.”
During a felicitation programme organised by the Kannada and Culture Department here on Monday, Banu said she was often asked by North Indian media houses as to why there is intolerance towards other languages in Karnataka. “I’ve never seen a language as tolerant as Kannada. This tolerance stems from Kannada’s rich culture. The attitude undermines the beauty of the diverse foundation that Kannada represents.” She stressed that Kannada has a brotherly relationship with all Dravidian languages. “There’s a pressing need to clearly communicate Kannada’s position.”
Deepa Bhasthi, who won the accolades for the translation of the Kannada work into English, told reporters, “This is a silly argument, any language for that matter does not get its status from how ancient the language is, and such debates are meaningless and unnecessary because all languages are important, and every language has its own status.”
Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said, “Literature has the power to unify and it should be a tool to bring society together rather than divide it. Banu Mushtaq has elevated the global recognition of Kannada literature. Her achievement is a matter of pride for the entire Kannada speaking world.”
The CM said the state government will fund the translation of renowned Kannada literary works into English to promote the state’s literary heritage. He also declared Rs 10 lakh each for Banu and Deepa Bhasthi in recognition of their contributions to literature.