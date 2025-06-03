Kohli co-owned pub one-8 booked for COTPA violations

“A team of policemen attached to the Cubbon Park police stations visited all the pubs and restaurants in their jurisdiction and found 12 of them did not have designated smoking zones. The checks were made on Thursday and Friday late evening at Grant Circle, Vittal Mallya Road, UB City, Kasturba Road, Church Street, St Marks Road and Lavelle Road,” said an officer.

FIRs have been registered against the manager and staff. As per the rules, if restaurants, hotels or pubs have a seating capacity of more than 30, then it is mandated to have a designated smoking zone. Even airports must compulsorily have designated smoking zones.

In July, last year, the police had registered an FIR against the manager of One8 Commune for reportedly keeping the pub open beyond the permissible time limit. One8 Commune restaurant was started in December 2023, in Bengaluru. It is located on the sixth floor of the Rathnam’s Complex on Kasturba Road in the vicinity of Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium.

It may be recalled that from May 27 to June 2, the city police intensified the enforcement of COTPA, 2003. The police gave special focus to enforcing the ban on Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS), including e-cigarettes and vaping devices. Surprise inspections were conducted at malls, coffee bars, and shops to check for violations related to having a designated smoking zone.