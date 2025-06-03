North Bengaluru to get mega tree park in 2.5 years

The minister directed department staff to ensure all activities comply with the Forest Conservation Act and emphasised that the land must not be diverted for non-forestry purposes. Khandre said the new park located close to Kempegowda International Airport and the upcoming Shivaram Karanth Layout will significantly benefit residents.

A detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared within the next two and a half months and shared in the public domain for feedback. A team of experts and a special purpose vehicle (SPV) will be formed to oversee the preparation and execution of the project. The park is expected to be completed within two and a half years.

Khandre also announced that the chief minister will lay the foundation stone after the DPR is finalised, and an initial grant of Rs 20 crore will be allocated to develop the park as an eco-tourism destination.

The land currently hosts around 800 trees, including Indian Kino, Gooseberry, Crocodile Bark, Neem, Jamun, and Eucalyptus.