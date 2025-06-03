Rs 2,600 crore ADB loan to boost tech education

BENGALURU: In a major push to strengthen technical education in Karnataka, the state government has secured a Rs 2,600-crore loan from Asian Development Bank (ADB).
The loan will be used to upgrade polytechnic and engineering colleges and promote industry-relevant and skill-based learning, according to Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar.
He revealed this here on Monday during the launch of a quarterly magazine, “Karnataka Unnata Shikshana” (Karnataka Higher Education), brought out by the Higher Education Department to provide updates and information on the higher education sector in the state.
The magazine was officially released by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his residence.
“ADB has agreed to support Karnataka with a Rs 2,600-crore loan to improve technical education infrastructure. The Union government’s Department of Economic Affairs has cleared a proposal in this regard. ADB officials have visited our institutions and the loan will be released soon,” Dr Sudhakar said.
Polytechnic and engineering colleges will be equipped with better facilities. The focus will be on hands-on and skill-based-education to ensure that students are job-ready. “Our aim is to ensure that technical and higher education students receive training that guarantees them employment. This investment will bridge the gap between education and industry needs,” the minister said.
The quarterly magazine will act as a communication bridge between the higher education department and institutions. “It will publish government orders, regulations, updates on academic progress made by Indian and international universities, global trends in education technology, and articles by experts,” he said.