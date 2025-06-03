Rs 2,600 crore ADB loan to boost tech education

BENGALURU: In a major push to strengthen technical education in Karnataka, the state government has secured a Rs 2,600-crore loan from Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The loan will be used to upgrade polytechnic and engineering colleges and promote industry-relevant and skill-based learning, according to Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar.

He revealed this here on Monday during the launch of a quarterly magazine, “Karnataka Unnata Shikshana” (Karnataka Higher Education), brought out by the Higher Education Department to provide updates and information on the higher education sector in the state.

The magazine was officially released by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his residence.