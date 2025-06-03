Valuables worth Rs 25 lakh stolen from wedding hall

BENGALURU: Gold, cash and other valuables worth around Rs 25 lakhs have been reportedly stolen from a bride’s room at a wedding hall in Rajajinagar Industrial Town in Magadi Road police station limits.
The incident is said to have happened on Friday. The accused reportedly used a duplicate key to enter the house. An insider is believed to have played a significant role. Generally, guests at wedding halls are instructed to use their own locks for the room doors. But at this marriage hall, locks were reportedly provided by the wedding hall staff. The incident came to light after the bride returned to her room after having lunch after her wedding. Officials said there were no CCTV cameras in the passage towards the bride’s room.
L Shiva Shankar, a resident of Gavipura Badavane has filed a complaint in this regard. The complainant had booked the hall for his daughter’s wedding. Thursday was the reception and the next day was the muhurtham.
“After the reception, the bride is said to have gone to her room with her relatives and kept the gold ornaments weighing around 200 grams. On Friday after locking the room, the bride went for muhurtham and returned in the afternoon. Rs 3,00,000 in cash and the ornaments kept in the suitcase and bags were found missing. However, the door lock was intact. The case is still under investigation and nobody has been arrested yet,” said an officer.
The police are checking the other CCTV footage. A case of theft has been registered.