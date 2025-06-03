Valuables worth Rs 25 lakh stolen from wedding hall

L Shiva Shankar, a resident of Gavipura Badavane has filed a complaint in this regard. The complainant had booked the hall for his daughter’s wedding. Thursday was the reception and the next day was the muhurtham.

“After the reception, the bride is said to have gone to her room with her relatives and kept the gold ornaments weighing around 200 grams. On Friday after locking the room, the bride went for muhurtham and returned in the afternoon. Rs 3,00,000 in cash and the ornaments kept in the suitcase and bags were found missing. However, the door lock was intact. The case is still under investigation and nobody has been arrested yet,” said an officer.

The police are checking the other CCTV footage. A case of theft has been registered.