Bengaluru apartment fined Rs one lakh for letting sewage into SWD

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao on Tuesday imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on the Srinivasa Residential Complex in Sarjapura for directly discharging raw sewage into a stormwater drain. During an inspection, Rao also directed Mahadevapura zone officials to conduct an immediate drone survey to check encroachments on stormwater drains.
“Instructions have been issued to undertake proper desilting of stormwater drains in Mahadevapura. I have also directed the officials to monitor encroachments and assess the condition of drains,” he said.
Officials have been asked to resolve pending land acquisition issues related to the development of a service road along Sarjapur Main Road, where road widening has already been completed.
At Iblur Junction, he reviewed ongoing issues, including pedestrian walkways. He directed officials to persuade landowners along the service road to cooperate with the land acquisition process and expedite the development work.
The main road from Iblur Junction to Carmelaram RJ Tech Park, spanning 4.7 km, was widened to 45 metres and asphalted in 2022. However, progress on the adjoining service road has been delayed due to challenges in acquiring properties through the Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) scheme, officials informed the commissioner.
In response, Rao told them to collect relinquishment documents from landowners who have agreed to the acquisition and formally transfer the land to the BBMP. He also called for the preparation of a detailed plan for constructing proper pedestrian walkways.
The chief commissioner also emphasised the need for comprehensive improvement of Iblur Junction, Haralur Road Junction and Kasavanahalli Road Junction during the visit.
While inspecting a waste transfer point near Cloud Nine Hospital, residents complained about night-time dumping of garbage. Rao instructed officials to install surveillance cameras at the site to prevent illegal disposal of garbage.