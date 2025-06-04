Bengaluru apartment fined Rs one lakh for letting sewage into SWD

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao on Tuesday imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on the Srinivasa Residential Complex in Sarjapura for directly discharging raw sewage into a stormwater drain. During an inspection, Rao also directed Mahadevapura zone officials to conduct an immediate drone survey to check encroachments on stormwater drains.

“Instructions have been issued to undertake proper desilting of stormwater drains in Mahadevapura. I have also directed the officials to monitor encroachments and assess the condition of drains,” he said.

Officials have been asked to resolve pending land acquisition issues related to the development of a service road along Sarjapur Main Road, where road widening has already been completed.

At Iblur Junction, he reviewed ongoing issues, including pedestrian walkways. He directed officials to persuade landowners along the service road to cooperate with the land acquisition process and expedite the development work.