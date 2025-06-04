Bengaluru CCB seizes banned tobacco, nicotine products

BENGALURU: In two separate operations, sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) seized banned tobacco and nicotine products being sold illegally in the city. The Women’s Protection Wing of the CCB raided a warehouse on Kanakapura Road illegally stocking and selling tobacco, nicotine products and seized goods worth Rs 81.82 lakh.

A team of CCB conducted a raid at the warehouse located near Kanakapura Main Road in the Talaghattapura police station limits on May 31. Officers found a large stock of banned tobacco and nicotine products being stock.

Two accused were arrested and handed over to Talaghattapura police. The seized goods included various tobacco and chewing products worth Rs 61.8 lakh. In another operation, the Anti-Narcotics Wing of the CCB arrested a shop worker for selling e-cigarettes, hookah flavours, and foreign cigarettes at a shop in 2nd stage, HRBR Layout.

CCB sleuths raided the shop and seized 201 e-cigarettes, 297 hookah flavours, and six foreign cigarette packs. The total value of the seized products is estimated at Rs 1.7 lakh. The shop owner is currently absconding, and further investigation are on to nab him.