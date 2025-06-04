Bengaluru police enforce COTPA, collect fine of Rs 21 lakh

BENGALURU: City Police Commissioner B Dayananda on Tuesday said strict enforcement will follow the recent amendment to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA). Public smoking or consumption of tobacco or nicotine, including chewing substances, is banned.
Violators will be fined Rs 1,000, and shop owners who allow smoking in public places will also be fined Rs 1,000, he said. Under Section 4 of COTPA, there is a provision to book shop owners, and police have registered 11,507 cases and collected over Rs 21 lakh in fines.
Dayananda told reporters on the occasion of ‘World No-Tobacco Day’ that a three-day special drive was conducted to raise awareness. Campaigns such as street plays, rallies, and speeches were organised with the help of police officers, student police marshals, and volunteers. Additionally, 5,667 police personnel and 6,448 members of the public took a pledge on World No Tobacco Day.
Over 60,000 awareness posters were put up across the city to promote tobacco prohibition. The campaigns aimed to encourage citizens to quit tobacco for a healthy, safe life and stronger society. “Tobacco is a gateway to drug addiction and a cause of various types of cancer,” he added.
Dayananda added that a special enforcement drive was also carried out across the city in wine shops, bars and restaurants, lodges, paying guest accommodations, and other public places.
Under Section 4 of COTPA (smoking or chewing tobacco in public places), 11,324 cases were booked, and Rs 20,91,675 in fines were collected. Under Section 6A (selling tobacco products to individuals below the age of 21), 135 cases were registered and Rs 22,800 in fines were collected. Under Section 6B (selling tobacco products near educational institutions), 48 cases were filed, and Rs 5,000 in fines were collected.
In total, 11,507 cases were registered, resulting in Rs 21,19,475 in fines. Additionally, 909 FIRs have been filed. Apart from COTPA, cases can also be registered under the BNS, the Karnataka Poisons Act, and the Karnataka Police Act, he said.