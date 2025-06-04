Bengaluru police enforce COTPA, collect fine of Rs 21 lakh

BENGALURU: City Police Commissioner B Dayananda on Tuesday said strict enforcement will follow the recent amendment to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA). Public smoking or consumption of tobacco or nicotine, including chewing substances, is banned.

Violators will be fined Rs 1,000, and shop owners who allow smoking in public places will also be fined Rs 1,000, he said. Under Section 4 of COTPA, there is a provision to book shop owners, and police have registered 11,507 cases and collected over Rs 21 lakh in fines.

Dayananda told reporters on the occasion of ‘World No-Tobacco Day’ that a three-day special drive was conducted to raise awareness. Campaigns such as street plays, rallies, and speeches were organised with the help of police officers, student police marshals, and volunteers. Additionally, 5,667 police personnel and 6,448 members of the public took a pledge on World No Tobacco Day.