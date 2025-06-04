Euphoric Bengaluru celebrates RCB IPL victory

BENGALURU: They say all roads lead to Rome! Rome, the ancient city famed for its sprawling stadia — Circus Maximus and the Colosseum — where charioteers and gladiators once emerged victorious. With Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinching the Indian Premier League in a history-making win, 18 years in the making, all roads now led to the hallowed M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Following the epic victory over Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad, the thoroughfares surrounding Chinnaswamy spread their arms wide to scenes of jubilation. Bengalureans from every walk of life joined in, waving RCB flags as they walked, others in packed cars hooting and cheering, stepping out of their vehicles to celebrate the moment together.