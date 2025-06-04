Ricky Rai appears before Bidadi police; says 'will pursue attackers ourselves if justice not served'

BENGALURU: Ricky Rai, son of the late underworld don Muthappa Rai, who survived a murder attempt, appeared before the Bidadi police on Tuesday. He had earlier requested time to respond to the police summons and was granted time until Tuesday.

The accused in the case, Vittal Monappa, the gatekeeper at Ricky’s farmhouse, allegedly opened fire at him on April 19 while Ricky was travelling by car with his driver and private security personnel from his farmhouse in Bidadi to Bengaluru.

Ricky arrived at the police station accompanied by his private security. He was questioned for nearly four hours by Deputy Superintendent of Police Srinivas and Bidadi police station inspector Shankar Nayak. The police also videotaped his statement.

Speaking to the media, Ricky said, “Luckily, I survived the murder attempt. A detailed investigation is necessary, and I hope justice is served. If not, we will pursue the ones behind the attack ourselves,” he said.

Ricky’s advocate, Narayanaswamy, said, “We have shared all the necessary information. Despite the false rumours being spread, we have full faith in the probe.”