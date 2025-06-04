Two motorcyclists die in road accident in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Two motorcyclists died in a road accident on BGS flyover in City Market traffic police limits on Tuesday. The rider, who was speeding, lost control over his motorcycle and rammed an electric scooter moving ahead.

The deceased is Akash, 26, a resident of KP Agrahara, who hailed from Malavalli, and Afzal, 26, of Vijayanagar, who hailed from Bantwal. Akash worked as a technician, while Afzal was a footpath vendor. The injured are Mani, who was riding pillion with Akash, and Kasim, who was riding pillion with Afzal.

“The accident happened around 1.30 am. All four fell on the road after the accident. Akash, who was shifted to Victoria Hospital, succumbed to injuries. Afzal, who was taken to a private hospital in Goraguntepalya, was declared dead on arrival.

Kasim’s condition is said to be serious,” a police officer said. City Market traffic police have registered a case.