Use cold mix to quick fix potholes: BBMP Chief

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Administrator Tushar Girinath has instructed civic agencies to promptly fill potholes in the city with cold mix and eco-fix materials. At a meeting with officials on Tuesday, Girinath emphasised the need for swift action in tackling the menace of potholes, especially during the rainy season.

“In the eight BBMP zones, local contractors must be engaged to procure asphalt and complete the pothole-filling work promptly. Daily reports on the progress of pothole-filling work must be submitted,” he said.

Informing that road asphalting projects worth Rs 690 crore are currently under way within BBMP limits, Girinath instructed officials to ensure that the work is completed without any delay.

On flooding that proved to be the Achilles’ heel of the Palike, he said during the monsoon, waterlogging is expected at 82 key locations. “Steps must be taken to prevent water accumulation on roads, and ensure smooth flow of rainwater into side drains,” he said.