Banu Mushtaq slams stereotypes around Muslim women

BENGALURU: International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq noted that many people carry the prejudice that successful women, especially those from the Muslim community, must either be unmarried or divorced.

Speaking at a felicitation event organised by the Karnataka Media Academy in association with the Bangalore Press Club, Mushtaq said her personal life is like an open book. “I have been married for 51 years. Except for some fights now and then, my marital life is strong and has not reached the stage of divorce,” she said, prompting laughter from the audience.

She recounted that many people assume she is unmarried or divorced. Recalling an incident from 10 years ago, Mushtaq said a police officer who had come to invite her to an event was unsure whether to address her as ‘Ms’ or ‘Mrs’. “He asked me what title to use, as he felt ‘Mrs’ couldn’t possibly be real,”she said.

In another instance, at a Bengaluru club where she was speaking on issues faced by Muslim women, including talaq, another speaker introduced her as a divorcee and invited her to share her “divorce experience.” Mushtaq said she questioned him on what basis he had assumed that she was a divorcee. Mustaq said her upcoming autobiography will document such episodes.