Bengaluru's Lalbagh to get e-cycles

BENGALURU: For the first time, electronic bicycles and tricycles will be made available to the public at Lalbagh Botanical Garden, as part of a series of eco-initiatives, the Department of Horticulture said on Wednesday, to mark World Environment Day on June 5. Along with promoting green mobility, the department will plant hundreds of rare indigenous trees.

“Thirteen electric cycles have been introduced on a one-month trial basis. The eco-friendly trikes can travel up to 50 km on a single charge. Based on public response, pricing and formal operation will be decided, and designated take-and-drop points will be created,” an official said.

Meanwhile, a total of 341 rare, native trees belonging to 110 genera will be planted along the inner side of the 5-km-long compound wall. Lalbagh will introduce QR codes for plant species as well.

The new QR codes will provide comprehensive information on each tree’s origin, flowering and fruiting seasons, uses, and distribution. Initially, QR codes will be installed for 50 plant species and will be expanded to more in a phased manner.