BMRCL sets new ridership record with nearly 10 lakh commuters in a day

BENGALURU: A total of 9,66,732 commuters boarded the metro on June 4, marking the highest-ever daily ridership recorded by the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), confirmed BMRCL officials on Thursday.

The sharp rise in metro usage marked a nearly three-fold increase in ridership across various lines.

Line 1 carried 4,78,334 passengers, while Line 2 recorded 2,84,674 commuters.

The Kempegowda interchange (KGWA), one of the city's busiest transit hubs, saw a significant footfall of 2,03,724 people, according to a press release.

The release also stated that the Central Business District (CBD) stations — including Cubbon Park, Vidhana Soudha, MG Road, and Sir M. Visvesvaraya — played a key role in driving up the numbers.

Namma Metro had previously recorded its highest-ever daily footfall on April 17, with a total of 9,08,153 boardings.

The record came just weeks after concerns were raised about a drop in ridership following a fare hike in February this year.