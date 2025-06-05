BMRCL sets new ridership record with nearly 10 lakh commuters in a day

BENGALURU: A total of 9,66,732 commuters boarded the metro on June 4, marking the highest-ever daily ridership recorded by the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), confirmed BMRCL officials on Thursday.
The sharp rise in metro usage marked a nearly three-fold increase in ridership across various lines.
Line 1 carried 4,78,334 passengers, while Line 2 recorded 2,84,674 commuters.
The Kempegowda interchange (KGWA), one of the city's busiest transit hubs, saw a significant footfall of 2,03,724 people, according to a press release.
The release also stated that the Central Business District (CBD) stations — including Cubbon Park, Vidhana Soudha, MG Road, and Sir M. Visvesvaraya — played a key role in driving up the numbers.
Namma Metro had previously recorded its highest-ever daily footfall on April 17, with a total of 9,08,153 boardings.
The record came just weeks after concerns were raised about a drop in ridership following a fare hike in February this year.