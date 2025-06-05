Conflicting words: Bengalureans opine on actor Kamal Haasan's language remark

This controversy seems more like a politically-motivated stunt orchestrated by certain parties in Karnataka. Kamal Haasan has made immense contributions to Indian cinema – not just to Tamil cinema, he has seen himself as an Indian artiste. In fact, Mani Ratnam’s first film was in Kannada, Pallavi Anu Pallavi (1983) and both he and Haasan have consistently expressed their love and respect for the Kannada language and its people. This controversy appears to be a deliberate attempt by some politicians to create unnecessary division. He absolutely does not need to apologise for a misunderstanding. Haasan has already clarified his intention and statement — an apology is unnecessary. Yes, there may be financial losses in crores, but he has taken a principled stance, and that’s a risk he is willing to take. This controversy is likely to backfire — it’s a significant loss for the Karnataka theatre associations. Moreover, it could strain the relationship between the Tamil and Kannada film industries.