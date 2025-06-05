Heartwrenching scenes at hospital following Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede

BENGALURU: Just a day before his death, Poorna Chandra, 32, a civil engineer, went to Mandya’s Pandavapura to see the girl whom he was supposed to marry soon. But he breathed his last on Wednesday at the stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. His uncle Doresha, was seen searching for Chandra’s body at Bowring Hospital but later found him at Vydehi Hospital.

Ashwini, mother of 14-year-old Divyanshi, was inconsolable and unable to digest the death of her daughter. She was seen crying and requesting the medicos at Bowring Hospital not to cut open the skull and body of her daughter for postmortem. The little RCB fan, who was overwhelmed with her favourite cricket team’s victory, was dead for no fault of hers.

The mother of 22-year-old Shravan K T, a student of Dr Ambedkar Medical and Dental College, who wished to see her son as a doctor in the hospital, fell unconscious after she saw him dead.

In all. Bowring Hospital recorded six deaths, with 18 injured getting treated with complaints like bone fracture, head injury, and spine injury, among others. At Manipal Hospital (formerly Vikram Hospital) on Miller’s Road, 18-year-old student Chinmayi was said to have died while two more were getting treatment.

The wailing sirens of the ambulances filled the 1-km road stretch between M Chinnaswamy Stadium and Bowring Hospital.