With no alternative roads, it was complete chaos in Bengaluru's Central Business District

BENGALURU: Commuters faced massive traffic congestion in the Central Business District (CBD) and surrounding roads on Wednesday afternoon, with the gridlock lasting until 8 pm. The chaos erupted as thousands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans gathered around Vidhana Soudha and M Chinnaswamy Stadium to welcome the team after their maiden IPL title win.
RCB defeated PBKS by 6 runs at the finale in Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening.
Bengaluru Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory around 12 pm on Wednesday.
Traffic slowed significantly from 2 pm onwards, particularly near Vidhana Soudha and M Chinnaswamy Stadium, as fans began assembling along the roads. By 3 pm, commuters struggled to move through the stretch from Balekundri Circle to KR Circle, with lakhs of fans crowding on Dr Ambekdar Road as RCB players were being felicitated by the State Government on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha.
After 4:30 pm, police closed the stretch following the departure of the RCB team bus from their hotel. The situation worsened after the felicitation programme at Vidhana Soudha, as fans rushed towards the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Roads from Anil Kumble Circle to Cubbon Park Metro Station were shut, further affecting traffic in surrounding roads like MG Road, Vital Mallya Road, and others. Adding to the chaos, Metro stations at Cubbon Park and Vidhana Soudha were temporarily closed, forcing fans and commuters to walk to the nearest available stations or bus stops. Autorickshaw services were largely unavailable in the area. Around 6 pm, the traffic peaked in CBD areas as people were returning home after work.
Ushma S, a commuter stuck in a BMTC bus near Vidhana Soudha, said, “The bus hasn’t moved for over 20 minutes. Police failed to manage the crowd and traffic. If such a large gathering was expected, alternative routes should have been arranged.”
Suresh KS, a private college professor who had come to attend court proceedings, was also stranded in the traffic. He described the situation as “utter mismanagement,” and it disrupted the regular commuters trying to get to work.