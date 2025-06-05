With no alternative roads, it was complete chaos in Bengaluru's Central Business District

BENGALURU: Commuters faced massive traffic congestion in the Central Business District (CBD) and surrounding roads on Wednesday afternoon, with the gridlock lasting until 8 pm. The chaos erupted as thousands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans gathered around Vidhana Soudha and M Chinnaswamy Stadium to welcome the team after their maiden IPL title win.

RCB defeated PBKS by 6 runs at the finale in Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening.

Bengaluru Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory around 12 pm on Wednesday.

Traffic slowed significantly from 2 pm onwards, particularly near Vidhana Soudha and M Chinnaswamy Stadium, as fans began assembling along the roads. By 3 pm, commuters struggled to move through the stretch from Balekundri Circle to KR Circle, with lakhs of fans crowding on Dr Ambekdar Road as RCB players were being felicitated by the State Government on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha.