As Karnataka HC cracks down, cops too put RCB in dock

BENGALURU: The Cubbon Park police investigating the stampede incident that killed 11 persons including two minors during the RCB victory celebrations have registered an FIR against the RCB Franchise, DNA Entertainment Private Limited and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Administrative Committee. RCB Franchise is accused number 1, DNA Entertainment Pvt Ltd is accused number 2 and KSCA Administrative Committee is accused number 3, according to the FIR.

The suo motu FIR has been registered for culpable homicide not amounting to murder (BNS 105), voluntarily causing hurt(BNS 115) and voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means (BNS 118), assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty (BNS 132), causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others (BNS 125(b)) along with other sections of BNS. AK Girish, Police Inspector, Cubbon Park, is the complainant in the case.

Details of complaint

On June 3, at 6 pm, Shubendu Ghosh, CEO, KSCA submitted a request to the inspector of Cubbon Park police station, requesting security arrangements for the RCB team’s victory celebration at the stadium on Wednesday evening. The inspector denied permission stating that proper bandobast have to be made in a short notice as lakhs of fans would gather and disrupt traffic. However, the KSCA, DNA and RCB franchise insisted that the program should be held on Wednesday evening.

Without taking any prior permission from the competent authority,the RCB franchise through its social media handles started advertising since Wednesday morning about the victory celebration of the RCB team and also the victory parade.

The fans were invited to gather for the celebrations at the Chinnaswamy stadium. The information was widely publicized in other news media and social media, which attracted lakhs of people. Following this appropriate security arrangements were made by taking permission from the city police commissioner, the inspector has stated in his complaint.

Amid this program, the government had also organized a felicitation ceremony for the RCB team players at the Vidhana Soudha, for which security arrangements were also made. Lakhs of fans gathered near Chinnaswamy Stadium which has a total seating capacity of 30-35 thousand. The accused failed to decide on how to allow fans inside the stadium.