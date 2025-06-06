Magisterial probe begins into Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede; RCB, KSCA, police to be summoned

BENGALURU: A day after 11 Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans died and 64 were injured in a stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesh, who has been appointed to conduct the magisterial probe, said he would summon the RCB, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), police department and event management firm DNA to record their statements.
The DC on Thursday inspected the different gates at the stadium where the deaths and injuries were reported and said the probe report will be submitted in 15 days.
“The government on Wednesday night appointed the committee, and hence I am here. I will also send notice to the parents and family members of the injured and deceased to record their statements. The video footage of the incident will also be sourced and checked,” he said.
Jagadeesh will also hear from the public from June 11 to 13 and record their version as well, compile the report and submit it to the government. “I will write to the police commissioner and ask him to direct officials to give statements and share documents that will help in the probe,” he said, adding that police officials will have to appear before the Magistrate Court on June 13 and give statements.
Police teams were engaged in making arrangements at Vidhana Soudha and the traffic police were responsible for the movement of vehicles. There was also crowding at Metro stations and all these agencies will be served notices, he added.
Jagadeesh said the KSCA secretary will be quizzed. Asked about shutting down KSCA till the probe is complete and fear of tampering with the CCTV footage, he said the association is a respected organisation. “They will be instructed to protect the CCTV footage and share documents of the event and others,” he said.