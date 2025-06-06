Magisterial probe begins into Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede; RCB, KSCA, police to be summoned

BENGALURU: A day after 11 Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans died and 64 were injured in a stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesh, who has been appointed to conduct the magisterial probe, said he would summon the RCB, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), police department and event management firm DNA to record their statements.

The DC on Thursday inspected the different gates at the stadium where the deaths and injuries were reported and said the probe report will be submitted in 15 days.

“The government on Wednesday night appointed the committee, and hence I am here. I will also send notice to the parents and family members of the injured and deceased to record their statements. The video footage of the incident will also be sourced and checked,” he said.