New SOP for big events, says Home Minister G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: A new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be introduced for large-scale meetings, events, and victory celebrations, Home Minister G Parameshwara said after inspecting the M Chinnaswamy Stadium along with senior police officials, where the stampede occurred on Wednesday afternoon. Abandoned shoes, slippers, flags and broken glass doors littered the footpath outside the stadium.

Parameshwara told reporters, “An incident like the one that occurred on Wednesday has never happened in the cricketing history of the state. The Chief Minister has collected various inputs and ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. Strict action will be taken against those responsible, regardless of who they are. It was estimated that one lakh people would gather in front of Vidhana Soudha. At the stadium, around 40,000 people were inside, while an estimated 2.5 lakh people were outside.”