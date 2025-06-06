Stampede fallout as ex-IPS and opposition slam cop suspensions as scapegoating

BENGALURU: Several retired IPS officers and opposition leaders have criticised the government’s decision to suspend senior police officials over the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium, calling it an unfair and unjust move that will dent the morale of the force.

On what basis, from the city police commissioner to the police inspector, have been suspended, the former officers asked. It is for the first time that a Bengaluru city police commissioner has been suspended.

Speaking to TNIE, former DG & IGP ST Ramesh termed such mass suspensions, including the suspension of the Bengaluru police commissioner, as unfair. “The suspension of the commissioner, additional commissioner, DCP, ACP and an inspector without even a preliminary inquiry to establish a prima facie case is unjust,” he said.

He pointed out that police personnel had been on the streets from Wednesday night to the wee hours of Thursday without rest. “There was no intelligence failure, yes, but heavy police deployment was made near Vidhana Soudha, when the crowd was actually building up near the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Much more police personnel were needed and there was little time to mobilise them from nearby districts,” he said, adding that the Bengaluru City Police is already understaffed.

He further said he had heard that police officials had requested the organisers and the government to hold the celebration on Sunday instead of June 4. “Who overruled that suggestion?” he asked.

Calling the decision “totally unfair and unjust,” he said the government had made the police a scapegoat. “In my opinion, most of the suspended officers are honest hard working and sincere.” The action of the government is bound to leave the police force not only of Bengaluru but also of the entire state demoralised, he added.