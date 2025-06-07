Indian Railways invites applications for K-Ride MD post to fast-track Bengaluru Suburban Rail project

BENGALURU: After a long gap to speed up completion of the Suburban Rail project, Indian Railways has put out an advertisement, calling for applications for the post of Managing Director of Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-Ride).

Experts and officials in K-Ride said this is a welcome and much-needed move to pace up the project. The Railways has listed details of the post which is for a duration of three years.

According to K-Ride sources, the only time the department had a full time managing director was in 2021, when Amit Garg held the post. After that, many IAS officers have been posted, holding concurrent charge.

“With Railways inviting applications, it shows the push. But this is also late -- when the foundation for the project was laid in June 2022 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he had assured its completion in 40 months, and the term ends in October 2025. However, the MD’s official posting will take at least another two months as the last date to submit applications for the post is July 5, 2025,” the source said.

The government has listed out criteria details for the post: The applicant should not be above 55 years of age as on March 31, 2025. The applicant should have a minimum of 25 years experience of which at least five years should be in Senior Administrative Grade. The applicant should also have five years experience or more in the planning/ design/ execution of railway-related infrastructure projects.

The criterion also stated: “It is desirable to have the experience of projects report preparation, sanction, resource mobilization and coordination with other ministers and stake holders.” Experts also pointed out that the state and central governments have not taken serious note of the need to execute the project. The long delays have only made Bengaluru’s traffic management worse.