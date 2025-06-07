RCB official challenges arrest in Karnataka HC; says CM's directive led to 'hurried, illegal' action

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court will pass an order on the petition filed by Nikhil Sosale, marketing and revenue head of Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited, questioning his arrest by city police on Friday.

He claimed he was hurriedly arrested in the morning, with a pre-judged and motivated approach, based only on the directive of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the “immediate arrest” of executives of RCB, without even a perfunctory investigation.

Justice SR Krishna Kumar adjourned the hearing to June 9 to enable the state police to file objections, if any, after hearing arguments of the counsel for the petitioner and prosecution.

Advocate-General K Shashikiran Shetty submitted that the arrest was made by the Station House Officer of Ashok Nagar, who is in-charge of Cubbon Park police station. The accused was arrested at 4.30am Friday at Kempegowda International Airport when attempting to abscond from the country, he argued.

The counsels for Sosale submitted that his arrest was illegal as the FIR was registered by the police inspector of Cubbon Park, who has been suspended by the state government, that too based on the directions of the government.