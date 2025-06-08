55 villagers tie three boys to flagpole, thrash them

GADAG: Banahatti village of Naragund taluk in Gadag district has turned tense after villagers tied three boys to a flagpole and thrashed them for allegedly sending obscene messages to girls recently. Though the incident occurred on May 28, it came to light only now.

One of the boys has been admitted to KIMS hospital in Hubballi and his condition is said to be serious, while two other youngsters have gone missing.

The parents and relatives of the boys have filed an atrocity complaint against 55 villagers, while the villagers have filed a POCSO case against the three boys. With the threat of a caste clash looming, hundreds of policemen have been deployed in the village. The village itself is wearing a deserted look as the residents are scared to step out because of the fear of clashes. Till now, eight villagers have been arrested.