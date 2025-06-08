55 villagers tie three boys to flagpole, thrash them

GADAG: Banahatti village of Naragund taluk in Gadag district has turned tense after villagers tied three boys to a flagpole and thrashed them for allegedly sending obscene messages to girls recently. Though the incident occurred on May 28, it came to light only now.
One of the boys has been admitted to KIMS hospital in Hubballi and his condition is said to be serious, while two other youngsters have gone missing.
The parents and relatives of the boys have filed an atrocity complaint against 55 villagers, while the villagers have filed a POCSO case against the three boys. With the threat of a caste clash looming, hundreds of policemen have been deployed in the village. The village itself is wearing a deserted look as the residents are scared to step out because of the fear of clashes. Till now, eight villagers have been arrested.
The incident occurred on May 28, but the police got into action only on May 30 after the complaint was filed. The case took a turn after the parents of the boys complained to the police that when the villagers threatened them, one of the boys consumed poison and was hospitalised. The police brought both sides to a negotiation, pacified them and sent them back. But some elders from the village warned the police that it could turn into a caste issue, and the police booked complaints from both sides.
Apart from searching for the villagers who assaulted the youngsters, the police are also looking for the boys.
With the situation turning tense, Gadag Superintendent of Police BS Nemagouda rushed to the village and spoke to the residents. He told TNIE that since the cases have been filed by both sides, they will be investigated and also a peace meeting will be called to defuse the situation.