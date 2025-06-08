Karnataka sees two more Covid deaths

BENGALURU: Two more Covid-related deaths were reported in Karnataka on Saturday, pushing the total number of fatalities in the state to nine. This marks an increase of two deaths in the past 24 hours.
The first case is of a 46-year-old man from Ballari, who was admitted to a government hospital on May 29 with fever, cough, breathlessness, and weakness. He had a history of cor pulmonale — a condition where long-standing lung problems strain the right side of the heart — along with pulmonary arterial hypertension.
He died on June 5. As per the department, the cause of death is sepsis in septic shock, a life-threatening infection that spreads in the body, bilateral pneumonia, type-II respiratory failure, complications from old tuberculosis scars in the lungs, a blood clot in the right side of the heart, and long-term heart-lung disease. He was fully vaccinated.
The second death is of a 78-year-old man from Belagavi, admitted to a private hospital on April 6 with fever and breathlessness. He had underlying ischemic heart disease and immune thrombocytopenic purpura — a condition where the immune system attacks the body’s own platelets, which helps blood clot. He died on June 5.