Karnataka sees two more Covid deaths

BENGALURU: Two more Covid-related deaths were reported in Karnataka on Saturday, pushing the total number of fatalities in the state to nine. This marks an increase of two deaths in the past 24 hours.

The first case is of a 46-year-old man from Ballari, who was admitted to a government hospital on May 29 with fever, cough, breathlessness, and weakness. He had a history of cor pulmonale — a condition where long-standing lung problems strain the right side of the heart — along with pulmonary arterial hypertension.