Karnataka students secure 55 out of 100 ranks in COMEDK

BENGALURU:The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has declared the results of the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2025, with Karnataka students securing 55 out of the top 100 ranks this year.
Shishir H Shetty from Moodbidri, Dakshina Kannada, secured the top rank, followed by Malik Jain from Punjab and Varun J Kumar from Karnataka in second and third positions, respectively. Four candidates from Karnataka are among the top 10, alongside students from other states. Around 3,330 students from Karnataka figured in the 90–100 percentile range, out of a total of 11,412.
Of the 1,31,937 applicants, over 1.13 lakh candidates appeared for the entrance test, which was conducted in two phases on May 10 and May 25 across 179 cities nationwide. This year, due to tensions between India and Pakistan and amid Operation Sindoor, COMEDK rescheduled the exam at 24 centres.
The final answer key was released on June 4, after the consortium reviewed 69 objections raised against the provisional key published on May 28.
Shishir H Shettay of Excellent PU College, Moodbidri, Dakshina Kannada has topped the COMEDK examination. Shishir H Shetty, son of Harish Shetty and Sumita Shetty, had secured 664th rank in the JEE Advanced, 99.971 percentile in JEE Mains, 4th rank in engineering in KCET and 7th rank in PUC.
“This success has brought me great happiness. Excellent Moodbidiri offers a highly conducive learning environment with experienced faculty, a disciplined system, a serene green campus, and a well-planned academic schedule. I aspire to pursue a B.Tech at IISc,” said Shishir. “My son’s achievement has brought me immense joy. I would like to sincerely thank the chairman and secretary of Excellent Moodbidiri
who patiently addressed every doubt related to my son’s studies, even late in the night,” said Sumita. Yuvaraja Jain, chairman, Excellent Moodbidri, said Shishir’s success is a moment of great pride.