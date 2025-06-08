Karnataka students secure 55 out of 100 ranks in COMEDK

BENGALURU:The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has declared the results of the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2025, with Karnataka students securing 55 out of the top 100 ranks this year.

Shishir H Shetty from Moodbidri, Dakshina Kannada, secured the top rank, followed by Malik Jain from Punjab and Varun J Kumar from Karnataka in second and third positions, respectively. Four candidates from Karnataka are among the top 10, alongside students from other states. Around 3,330 students from Karnataka figured in the 90–100 percentile range, out of a total of 11,412.

Of the 1,31,937 applicants, over 1.13 lakh candidates appeared for the entrance test, which was conducted in two phases on May 10 and May 25 across 179 cities nationwide. This year, due to tensions between India and Pakistan and amid Operation Sindoor, COMEDK rescheduled the exam at 24 centres.

The final answer key was released on June 4, after the consortium reviewed 69 objections raised against the provisional key published on May 28.