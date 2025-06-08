Man beheads wife over extramarital affair

BENGALURU: Love, marriage and, then, murder. The night duty personnel at the Surya City police station on the outskirts of Bengaluru were shocked when they saw a man approaching the station on a scooter with a woman’s severed head placed on the footrest and a machete next to it around 12.40 am on Saturday. It was a gruesome, bone-chilling sight.

The accused stopped the scooter nonchalantly at the station and told the cops that he beheaded his wife over an extramarital affair.

Shankar, a support staff in a private firm, had reportedly attacked his wife, Manasa (26), an employee at a factory in Bommanhalli industrial area, multiple times on the neck. The police said Manasa’s body was found lying in a pool of blood at their home. The incident took place near Heelalige in Anekal taluk. Manasa and Shankar had fallen in love and married five years ago. They lived in a rented house in Heelalige and have a four-year-old daughter.