Road blocked for private event, Malleswaram residents protest

BENGALURU: Chaos erupted on Malleswaram 4th Main, 13th Cross on Saturday after a family blocked the road for a house warming ceremony without obtaining permission from the authorities, leading to disruption of traffic in the area.

A pandal was put up on the road, opposite the Government Girls PU College to serve food to the guests. The family used over 50 metre of the public road. Vehicles were parked on both sides of the road, severely affecting the flow of traffic in the area. Tension escalated when other residents objected to the unauthorised closure of road and questioned whether the function organisers had taken permission.

Rajeevi, a local resident, told TNIE, “We asked the family why they were using a public road for the event. They initially claimed to have permission from the police, but when we checked, the police said no such permission had been given. Later, the family said the local MLA (Ashwath Narayan) had granted them permission, but he also denied it,” she said. After residents called 112, police arrived and brought the situation under control. The pandal was removed.

“They were not only violating the rules, but also intimidating residents for questioning them,” another resident said.