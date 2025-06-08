Swasya living in Sakleshpur offers eco-friendly farmland living rooted in community and sustainability

BENGALURU: Nestled in the heart of the Western Ghats lies Swasya Living, a green haven for all nature lovers.

Located at Sakleshpur, it’s a space where you can thrive, away from concrete jungles, a space which you must at some point of time crave to run away and hide in. Where only birdsongs and the smell of rain drenched soil can disrupt your senses. Swasya Living has been set up by Nijish Nair, Ashrith Begur and Avinash Begur. It is something personal--it’s a dad’s concern to raise his child in the right condition, an escape away from mechanical lives one is taught to live and a sustainable conscious mindset.

“Our managed farmland community isn’t just about land ownership; it’s about belonging to a vision where wellness, organic living, and community come together,” said Ashrith Begur. It began as a personal retreat with two rustic cottages, and soon it turned to something bigger.

“We listed it on Airbnb just to experiment,” Nijish says. “We priced it high so only those who respected the space would come.” But in just six months, they became superhosts, hosting CEOs and nature lovers alike.

Many guests were interested in managed farmlands, but most were disappointed with the existing offerings: mismanaged spaces, broken promises, and no one to turn to. “That’s when we saw an opportunity--not just to sell land, but to build a community rooted in responsibility. And thus, Swasya Living was born,” said Nijish.

Built across 40 acres of land, the farm has five eco-friendly cottages built mainly for visitors to see how the farm works. Interested individuals are welcome to come and stay at the cottages and experience the plot at free of cost, “except they will have to pay for the food which is 1,500 per person for three meals, satvik food made from everything we have procured in the farm,” he added.

Anyone can buy the plot but only at a cost. A cost which is a promise to keep the plot as greener like before. “We have 15,000 trees and If you have to build a cottage, you have to build in such a way that none of the trees are impacted, or none of the other coffee plants are impacted,” said Nijish.