Bengaluru: 626 trees face axe for new jail in Devanahalli

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation has sought permission from the state forest department to fell 626 trees in Devanahalli for the construction of a new non-residential building and road, part of a proposed central jail complex designed to accommodate 600 inmates.
This request comes amid rising public opposition to another controversial project by the Railway Land Development Authority, under the Ministry of Railways, which proposes cutting down 368 trees-prompting widespread citizen outrage.
In April 2025, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) invited public feedback on the jail project. Now, in accordance with the Karnataka Tree Preservation Act, 1976, the forest department has issued a public notice, dated May 31, 2025, giving citizens ten days to file objections regarding the proposed tree felling.
“We have asked the jail authorities to explore the option of translocating the trees,” said a senior forest department official, speaking on condition of anonymity. “A new 153-acre tree park is being developed in Madapanahalli, Yelahanka, where an existing eucalyptus plantation is being cleared. We have adequate space there. Though translocation is expensive, we are urging all applicants seeking tree-felling permissions to consider it as a first option. Axing is easy, but conservation is now imperative.”
The proposed Devanahalli open jail will span over 100 acres. The Department of Prison and Correctional Services had submitted its request for tree-felling clearance around four months ago. A team of forest officials inspected the site two weeks ago before issuing the public notice.
Santosh Kumar G, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Bengaluru Rural Division, noted: “Most of the trees on the premises are Melia Dubia (commonly known as Malabar Neem), which are valued for their medicinal properties, including cancer treatment. These trees, planted in 2014, have now reached about 20 cm in girth. There is also a teak plantation on the site, for which felling permission has been denied.”
A portion of the land is currently being used by inmates and staff for cultivating banana, mango, and sugarcane, along with other horticultural crops. The premises also support cattle and poultry farming. About 15 inmates are presently housed in the facility. A detailed land report has been prepared, but no final decision has been made yet, Kumar added.
