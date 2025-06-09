Bengaluru: 626 trees face axe for new jail in Devanahalli

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation has sought permission from the state forest department to fell 626 trees in Devanahalli for the construction of a new non-residential building and road, part of a proposed central jail complex designed to accommodate 600 inmates.

This request comes amid rising public opposition to another controversial project by the Railway Land Development Authority, under the Ministry of Railways, which proposes cutting down 368 trees-prompting widespread citizen outrage.

In April 2025, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) invited public feedback on the jail project. Now, in accordance with the Karnataka Tree Preservation Act, 1976, the forest department has issued a public notice, dated May 31, 2025, giving citizens ten days to file objections regarding the proposed tree felling.

“We have asked the jail authorities to explore the option of translocating the trees,” said a senior forest department official, speaking on condition of anonymity. “A new 153-acre tree park is being developed in Madapanahalli, Yelahanka, where an existing eucalyptus plantation is being cleared. We have adequate space there. Though translocation is expensive, we are urging all applicants seeking tree-felling permissions to consider it as a first option. Axing is easy, but conservation is now imperative.”