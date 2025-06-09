IIM Kozhikode’s executive PG programme charts new path, Bengaluru fuels charge in enrolments

BENGALURU: The Executive Post Graduate Programme (EPGP) offered by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode is undergoing a transformation, both in structure and reach, as enrolments soar — especially from Bengaluru and other Tier I cities.
Launched in 2001 as India’s first digitally delivered management programme, EPGP was initially designed to overcome the institute’s locational limitations and bring high-quality business education to working professionals who could not attend a full-time programme. Currently, it has grown into a two-year, highly adaptive course tailored for mid-career professionals seeking to move into leadership roles, with Bengaluru leading with admissions.
Officials from the institute highlighted that the average work experience of participants has increased from six to ten years and the course now includes business plan development, international immersion modules and flexible digital delivery to match the evolving aspirations of executives. The compressed structure is designed to help professionals leap into senior management positions without taking a career break.
Bengaluru has emerged as one of the biggest contributors to the EPGP cohort from Tier I cities which is contributing to over 90% of participants. Southern India alone accounts for nearly 30% of the enrolments, reflecting the rising demand for upskilling among professionals in the region. Moreover, 26% of the current batch comprises women — with mostly aiming for leadership roles in their respective fields.
Prof Debasis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode, stressed that the institute is restructuring the programme delivery to better suit the needs of this growing and diverse base of professionals. The aim is to establish IIM Kozhikode as a national hub for executive education, he said.
“Supporting this is the Laboratory for Innovation, Venturing and Entrepreneurship (LIVE), the institute’s business incubator, which plays a key role in nurturing entrepreneurial talent among students. Initially launched to make Kerala a more entrepreneurial state, LIVE has incubated over 50 startups working on products ranging from robotics to early-stage cancer detection,” he said.