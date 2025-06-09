IIM Kozhikode’s executive PG programme charts new path, Bengaluru fuels charge in enrolments

BENGALURU: The Executive Post Graduate Programme (EPGP) offered by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode is undergoing a transformation, both in structure and reach, as enrolments soar — especially from Bengaluru and other Tier I cities.

Launched in 2001 as India’s first digitally delivered management programme, EPGP was initially designed to overcome the institute’s locational limitations and bring high-quality business education to working professionals who could not attend a full-time programme. Currently, it has grown into a two-year, highly adaptive course tailored for mid-career professionals seeking to move into leadership roles, with Bengaluru leading with admissions.

Officials from the institute highlighted that the average work experience of participants has increased from six to ten years and the course now includes business plan development, international immersion modules and flexible digital delivery to match the evolving aspirations of executives. The compressed structure is designed to help professionals leap into senior management positions without taking a career break.